Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

