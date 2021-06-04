Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,025 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

CATY opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.34. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

