Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

ENR opened at $45.66 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.