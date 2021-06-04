Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 375,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 184,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,523.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,247 shares of company stock worth $3,440,560. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

