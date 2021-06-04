Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after acquiring an additional 686,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $17,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

