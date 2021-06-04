Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $1,660,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67,413 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNK opened at $23.07 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.