Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Down to $24.41

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $23.69. Cinemark shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 23,339 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

