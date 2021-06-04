Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.00. Cineplex shares last traded at C$15.91, with a volume of 1,141,101 shares.

CGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.93.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.17.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.2198616 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.