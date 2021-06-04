Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $3,473,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $14,311,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

