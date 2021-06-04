Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.17.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $3,473,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $14,311,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
