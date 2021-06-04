Citigroup Trims Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Target Price to $50.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $374,235.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

