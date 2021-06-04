Clark Financial Advisors Sells 36,677 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clark Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,677 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.0% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,203. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

