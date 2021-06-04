Clean Energy Fuels Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 122,185 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the typical volume of 9,697 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,357,638 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,305. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.83. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

