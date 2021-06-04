Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 29th total of 444,300 shares. Currently, 27.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $10.55 on Friday. Clene has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $628.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Clene alerts:

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.