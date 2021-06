ClickStream (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Trading Up 3%

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS)’s stock price was up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 879,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,977,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

About ClickStream (OTCMKTS:CLIS)

ClickStream Corporation focuses on the development and implementation of play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. Its platform, WinQuik is designed to enable its users to have fun, interact, and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke, and Jordan Andino on sports, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space, food, and others.

