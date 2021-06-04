CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $110,896.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000873 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00056339 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047394 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,654,849 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.