Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 131,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,733,474 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.93.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

