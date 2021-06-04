Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Raised by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,340 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $50,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after purchasing an additional 393,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cognex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cognex by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $153,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.16. 355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.23. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

