Colin Black Sells 25,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $5,125,649.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $9.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.94. 7,276,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.87 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.55 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.