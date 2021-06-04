Colliers Securities Begins Coverage on Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $227.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of -0.73. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,503,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,633,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

