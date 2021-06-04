Colliers Securities Weighs in on Ambarella, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ambarella in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ambarella’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 677.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $41,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

