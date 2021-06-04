Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 181.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,284 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of CLNY opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLNY shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.