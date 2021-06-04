Colony Family Offices LLC Buys Shares of 4,469 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,838. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

