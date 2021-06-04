Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 19,500 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Essential Utilities accounts for approximately 0.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,121,000 after buying an additional 84,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 242,925 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

