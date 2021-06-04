Colony Family Offices LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Etsy accounts for 0.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.03. The stock had a trading volume of 49,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,863. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.69. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

