Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJUL stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16.

