Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 357 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $5,709,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CGI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CGI by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

