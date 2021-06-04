Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $767,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,768,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,766 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 96,040.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,918,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 1,920,803 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,554,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,070,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.03. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $41.33.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

