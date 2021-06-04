Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 216.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in XPeng by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

XPEV stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion and a PE ratio of -22.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

