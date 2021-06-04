Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $714,000 Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWAY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,031,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $725,000.

NYSEARCA:AWAY opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

