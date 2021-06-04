Comparing Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) & Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -1.82% 7.01% 4.14% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 5 14 1 2.80 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus target price of $166.65, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Iota Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 7.24 $158.00 million $5.46 26.83 Iota Communications $2.31 million 41.05 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Iota Communications on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities. The company also provides network hosting services; and BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers data from end point devices such as sensors and thermostats using wireless connectivity and produces analysis reports to reflect useful information on energy consumption, as well as solar energy system installation services and LED lighting retrofit. In addition, it provides turn-key services to its commercial customers; and energy management, asset tracking, and predicative maintenance. The company was formerly known as Solbright Group, Inc. and changed its name to Iota Communications, Inc. in November 2018. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.