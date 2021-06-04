Comparing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and WOWI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 5 0 2.63 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $99.14, suggesting a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than WOWI.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -187.12% -12.36% -8.71% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and WOWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.86 $17.23 million ($3.72) -24.33 WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than WOWI.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

