Comparing Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) & Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $306.14 million 2.05 $22.54 million $1.72 16.28 Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.33 million N/A N/A

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Midland States Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.43%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 12.69% 8.90% 0.83% Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats Iowa First Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

