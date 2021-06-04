COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 1.6%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 2,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 420,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Several brokerages have commented on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $4,402,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.