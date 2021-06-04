Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CONN traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.79 million, a P/E ratio of -192.85 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

