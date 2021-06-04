Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $238.65 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

