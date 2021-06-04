CONTRACOIN One Day Volume Hits $55,274.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 8% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $55,274.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 230.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.34 or 0.00557693 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,129,838 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

