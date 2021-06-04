Contrasting First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Seacoast Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.16 $1.08 million N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.52 $11.94 million $4.20 11.35

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 9.55% 2.94% 0.37% Salisbury Bancorp 26.07% 11.59% 1.08%

Risk and Volatility

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates through its wealth management office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

