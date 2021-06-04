Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Corning stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,149. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,133 shares of company stock worth $179,905 and have sold 70,471,735 shares worth $3,064,756,423. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Corning by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 922,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 56,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Corning by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

