Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $383.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.