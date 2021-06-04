Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stake Raised by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 272.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Coty accounts for about 0.6% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.27% of Coty worth $18,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Coty by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.76. 34,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,373,885. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

