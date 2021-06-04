Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) shares traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.84. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Country Garden’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

About Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

