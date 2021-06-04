Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Coupa Software worth $55,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $204.38 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $314,358.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,076.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.