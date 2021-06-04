Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.70. Cousins Properties reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 1,167,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

