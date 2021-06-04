Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 223 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

