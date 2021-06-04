Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 548,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 499,883 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

