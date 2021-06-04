Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 268,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 57,699 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 162,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $55.56.

