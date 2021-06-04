Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.79. 6,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

