Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after buying an additional 54,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 60,774 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $4.83 on Friday, hitting $336.53. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,251. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $15,583,514. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

