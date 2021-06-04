Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. ResMed comprises about 0.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ResMed by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,870. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $206.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,067. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.57 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.