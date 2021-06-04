Covenant Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,628. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.35. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

